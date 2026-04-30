India News | BJP Calls High-level Meeting in Kolkata Ahead of Vote Counting on May 2

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold a crucial high-level meeting in Kolkata on Saturday to review and strengthen preparations for the counting of votes in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

With the party shifting into active mode ahead of the counting process, the meeting will focus on strategy, coordination, and ground-level readiness to ensure smooth monitoring across counting centres.

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According to sources, "the leadership will assess booth-level management, counting-day protocols, and coordination mechanisms to ensure a streamlined process. The meeting is expected to play a significant role in finalising the party's approach as counting day approaches".

The source further said, "All 'pravasis' (outstation leaders) deployed during the election campaign, including Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies, have been directed to attend the meeting. These leaders were assigned key responsibilities across constituencies and will provide detailed feedback and updates from their respective regions."

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The second phase of polling in West Bengal saw intense competition across key constituencies. While the TMC maintains that its welfare schemes will ensure a return to power, the BJP's narrative focuses heavily on corruption allegations and law-and-order issues.

The results of West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), poll participation in West Bengal (Phase-II) stood at 91.66 per cent till 7:45 PM. In phase I of the elections on April 23, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, resulting in a staggering combined poll percentage over the two phases at 92.47 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)