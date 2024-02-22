Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Girgaon, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also participated in the Ashwamedha Gayatri Mahayagya, organized by Gayatri Parivar, in Mumbai.

"...I thank the organisers for allowing me to attend this programme... We will take forward the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and will contribute to fulfilling the aim of Viksit Bharat..." said BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday urged party workers to strive hard in the Lok Sabha polls to take the party beyond the 370-seat mark and expressed confidence that the Modi government will return to power, scoering a hat-trick and create a record.

Addressing the party's National Convention in Delhi, Nadda spoke of the BJP's commitment to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha event on January 22 in Ayodhya.

"We all here are happy and full of enthusiasm but with this we have to stay alert and work with full force to cross 370 (seats) and more than 400 for NDA. We have to cross 370 and for that, we have to work with full strength at every booth. Workers of BJP work very hard, I have full faith in you that you will fully immerse yourself, and BJP, under the leadership of Modiji, will score a hat-trick in the third term and will move forward by breaking record," Nadda said.

JP Nadda also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence Varsha in Mumbai. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present. The BJP President also met newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan. (ANI)

