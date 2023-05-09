New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A BJP probe committee, which visited Odisha to look into the communal violence on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur last month, has blamed "lack" of security arrangements and alleged a religious procession was pelted with stones from mosques.

The four-member panel of MPs Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato submitted its report to party president J P Nadda on Tuesday.

The committee alleged the Hanuman Jayanti procession on motorcycles was pelted with stones from mosques and rooftops on April 12, causing injuries to many people, party leaders said.

It further alleged adequate security arrangements were not made despite intelligence of likely violence.

One person was killed on April 14, it said.

