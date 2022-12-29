Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was depriving the Dalits and backwards of their rights by allegedly changing the results of Police recruitment exam.

"The government has always been against the Dalits and backwards like they changed the results of the Police Recruitment exam soon after coming to power, thus killing the dreams of many aspirants. Now, the BJP said that the amendments would be made in accordance with the new Reservation Policy, but 1,700 Dalits and backwards have lost their jobs. The BJP is depriving Dalits and backwards of their rights. Samajwadi Party will extend support to them in fighting the matter in the Supreme Court," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a press conference in Lucknow.

It may be noted that reservation for backward classes in local bodies was made in the Uttar Pradesh Municipality Act-1916 in 1994. In order to give reservations for the backward classes, a provision has also been made in the Act to conduct a survey. According to this, a rapid survey of backward classes is to be conducted by the state government in every municipal body. Since 1991, all the elections to the municipal bodies (years 1995, 2000, 2006, 2012 and 2017) have been conducted on the basis of these provisions given in the Act and the report of the rapid survey.

A survey of backward classes was conducted by the Panchayati Raj department in May 2015.So far, on the basis of the same survey, elections to the three-tier panchayats have been conducted in 2015 and 2021.

On Tuesday, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court ordered the government to conduct urban body elections in UP without implementing the OBC quota.

The government, however, said that urban body elections in Uttar Pradesh would be held without backward class reservation.

"The commission will present its report after conducting a triple test for reservation for the OBC class in the elections. On the basis of that report only, the government will fix the OBC quota in municipal elections," an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said. (ANI)

