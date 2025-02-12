Shimla, Feb 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator Sanjay Awasthi on Wednesday accused the BJP of doing little to crack down on the state's drug mafia while it was in power.

Awasthi, the legislator from the Arki assembly segment in Solan district, was reacting to BJP MP Anurag Thakur's claim that the drug trade was flourishing in the state under the Congress rule.

"The BJP did nothing for the youth when it was in power in Himachal Pradesh... former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur neither took any strict action against the drug mafia nor took any steps towards making a strict law," he said.

"The BJP is not concerned about the youth... it is only doing politics," he added.

On the directions of the chief minister, police have intensified the crackdown on drug mafia, busted their networks and seized illegal properties in the last six months, Awasthi said in a statement.

The cooperation of all sections of society is necessary to eradicate this social evil from its roots and the opposition should also support the state government with a positive attitude, he added.

Thakur, the BJP MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday said chitta (adulterated heroin) was ruining the young generation of the state but the Congress government was not taking any concrete steps in this regard.

He also alleged that the state's Special Task Force recently raided the hideouts of police personnel and smugglers in several districts and initial investigations have pointed out the role of some politicians and police personnel in chitta smuggling.

Thakur said the local leaders are also not taking the drug issue seriously.

