Shimla, Mar 29 (PTI) BJP governments will be formed at the Centre and in Himachal Pradesh after the declaration of results of the Lok Sabha and assembly byelections, and Narendra Modi will become the prime minister again, former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

Addressing the 'Tridev Sammelan' at Thunag in his Seraj constituency, Thakur said that it will be for the first time that an elected government will be ousted within 18 months due to the style of functioning of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and all efforts to save the government will fail, a statement issued here said.

Advising the chief minister to refrain from blaming the BJP for the present crisis, Thakur said the government had lost majority one month ago and the resignations of three Independents have not been accepted by the Speaker, who has gone abroad.

Three Independent MLAs have resigned from the Assembly, exercising their free will. Not accepting the resignation by the Speaker is not correct and the BJP will take the matter to the court, Thakur said.

The three Independent MLAs who resigned from the Assembly on March 22 were on Wednesday issued show cause notice by the Vidhan Sabha seeking explanation as the Congress legislative party in a representation claimed that these MLAs had resigned under duress and not voluntarily.

The reply has to be submitted by April 10.

Claiming that neither the Congress MLAs nor the organisation was happy with the style of functioning of Sukhu, he said security has been provided to some MLAs in a bid to stop them from fleeing.

