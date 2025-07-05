New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The BJP government is focused on delivering tangible solutions to problems on the ground, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

She was speaking after inaugurating various developmental projects in her constituency Shalimar Bagh.

The inaugurated projects included new roads and drainage systems at LP Block in Pitampura, seven newly constructed roads and drains in CP Block, and installation of 52 new streetlight poles in a park. She also inspected construction of a new sewer line in BU Block, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The chief minister instructed the departments concerned to ensure that all the works are completed within the stipulated timelines with complete transparency and high standards of quality.

Gupta said the aim of her government was not merely to carry out construction work but to improve the quality of life for every citizen through meaningful development.

"The ongoing infrastructure upgrades across Delhi are a strong step towards realising the vision of a Viksit Dilli (developed Delhi)," she stated.

The focus is no longer just on announcements but on delivering concrete outcomes at the ground level. In areas where residents have suffered for years due to waterlogging, dilapidated roads and lack of lighting, the government is now taking strong and timely action, she asserted.

