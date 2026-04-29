India News | 'BJP Govt to Form in Bengal with Two-thirds Majority': Noapara Candidate Arjun Singh

North 24 Pargana (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP candidate from the Noapara constituency, Arjun Singh, on Wednesday exuded confidence in the landslide victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal with a two-thirds majority.

Speaking to ANI, Singh claimed that people in large numbers have voted against the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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"The BJP government is being formed in the state with a two-thirds majority. Victory is ascertained under the leadership of PM Modi. People voted in large numbers against the TMC," he told ANI.

The remark came after the exit polls indicated a majority for the BJP.

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The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.

Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats to the BJP and 99 to 127 seats to the TMC.

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent TMC seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state.

These projections come after the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour.

The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

The counting of the votes is scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)