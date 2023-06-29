Panaji, Jun 29 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Thursday alleged the Pramod Sawant government was pressuring stakeholders to get international flights shifted from Dabolim airport to the newly commissioned facility in Mopa.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Elvis Gomes accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of working to benefit the group that is operating Manohar International Airport in Mopa.

Also Read | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Over 4000 Vacancies for Posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, and Others Notified at emrs.tribal.gov.in; Check Online Application Process, Dates, and Other Details.

"There is a conspiracy to shut down Dabolim airport. which has been operational since 1955. Manohar International Airport is facing losses due to less traffic. Therefore, the government is pressuring to get international flights shifted to Mopa airport," he claimed.

Gomes said the BJP government in the state must give an undertaking that Dabolim airport will not be closed down.

Also Read | UIDAI: Aadhaar Card Based Face Authentication Transactions Touch All Time High of 10.6 Million in May 2023, E-KYC Transactions Cross 254 Million.

Reacting to his statement, a BJP leader said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had reiterated on several occasions that both airports will be operational simultaneously.

Manohar International Airport officials could not be contacted for comment despite repeated attempts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)