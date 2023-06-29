Mumbai, June 29: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are currently seeking applicants for multiple positions such as Principal, PGT, Accountant, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Lab Attendant. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online until July 31, 2023. Applicants can take a look at EMRS Recruitment 2023 notification at emrs.tribal.gov.in. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 458 Posts of Constable Driver at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, Know Steps To Register.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4062 vacancies. Candidates who possess graduation, post-graduation, class 12th exam certificate, or 10th exam certificate are eligible to apply. Below are brief details regarding the application procedure, eligibility criteria, selection criteria, how to apply, and other relevant information.

Vacancy Details for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

Total: 4062

Principal: 303 Posts

PGT: 2266 Posts

Accountant: 361 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): 759 Posts

Lab Attendant: 373 Posts

Educational Qualification for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

Principal- Master's degree and B.ed. degree with 12 years of experience

PGT - Master's degree with B.ed. degree

Accountant- Commerce degree

JSA-12th pass and possess a minimum speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant- 10th class pass certificate/diploma in laboratory technique or 12th class with science stream.

Age Limit for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

Principal: 50 years

PGT: 40 years

Accountant: 30 years

JSA: 30 years

Lab Attendant: 30 years

How To Apply for EMRS Recruitment 2023:

Go to the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in .

. Select the link for “Recruitment” available on homepage.

Then select the desired vacancy and click on Apply link.

Complete the registration process.

Enter the required details like Candidate’s Name, Mobile No., Email Id and OTP.

Submit the address details, Qualification details, and other required details.

Upload the current passport-size photo and signature of the applicant.

Submit and print the form for future reference.

The online registration process for EMRS Recruitment started on 28 June 2023. The applicants can submit their application on or before 31 July 2023. The Indian Finacial Minister also said that all these vacancies are to be fulfilled in the next 03 years and the central government will spend ₹15,000 crores to develop the education infrastructure in the tribal areas.

