Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre is behind the controversial remarks of suspended party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Rao in a statement said, "There is a 'conspiracy' by the BJP government at the Centre behind the controversial remarks by Nupur Sharma.

Also Read | The National Institute of Oceanography Will Conduct a Drilling Operation at the Site of … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"Already the Arab Countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain strongly condemned the BJP government and complained to the United Nations. The Arab nations have already boycotted the Indian made products," said Rao.

He further said merely the action against Sharma and her suspension from the party will not be the solution.

Also Read | Bettiah Bus Gang Rape: 4 Accused of Raping Minor Girl in West Champaran Arrested by Bihar Police.

"With their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, a lot of damage was caused to our country at the international level. BJP leaders like Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal should be arrested immediately. It is all part of making India a Hindu raj. What will be the fate of the Indian youth working in Arab countries? The Indian employees in those countries are being kicked out back to our country because of the actions of BJP leaders," Rao said.

The Congress leader further said the BJP government failed to fulfil their promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year.

Slamming Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, he said, "Another BJP activist openly says that the Masjids would be dug. It is nothing but insulting the religious and communal sentiments of minorities. It is the responsibility of the Central government to equally treat every religion and should have a vigil against the leaders indulging in passing insulting statements against the minorities and hurting their sentiments."

Rao alleged that the BJP government's actions are contrary to the country's "unity in diversity" fervour.

The BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

Sharma, however, after the party action against her, apologised for her remarks.

The 57-member of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had raised concerns against the "systematic harassment of minorities in India" on Sunday.

Meanwhile, India conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities.

Several cases have been registered against the suspended BJP leader under the same set of legal provisions. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action.

Last month, Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a television news debate on an English channel on the Gyanvapi issue.

Earlier on May 27, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debates on a TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)