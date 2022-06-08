Patna, June 8: A day after a minor was allegedly raped in a bus in Bihar's West Champaran, four accused were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

In an FIR registered in the women police station of Bettiah in West Champaran, the victim said that she boarded the Patna-Bettiah bus in Motihari and the driver, conductor, and helpers of the bus gang-raped her in the moving bus.

She alleged that the accused served her food lashed with sedatives and when she consumed the food, she became unconscious. The accused then gang-raped her.

When the bus reached Bettiah bus stand, the driver, conductor and helpers locked the bus and fled from the spot. When the victim gathered some consciousness, she knocked on the door and windows to attract the attention of passers-by. Some of them spotted her, freed her from the vehicle, and also informed local police about the incident. Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: 6 Accused Including 5 Juveniles Arrested in 17-Year-Old Girl’s Rape Case.

A police team reached the bus stand and took her to the Town police station to register an FIR. The case was then transferred to women police station Bettiah.

The SHO of women police station said that an FIR under relevant sections of gang rape was registered and four accused arrested in this connection. Further investigation is on, she added.

