New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came down heavily on the BJP-led Delhi government over unprecedented air pollution levels in Delhi this May, stating that the capital has never seen such toxic air during this time of year under Arvind Kejriwal's government.

A high AQI of 350 was recorded by the CPCB on Thursday from Punjabi Bagh.

Also Read | Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Expelled From Party After Viral Clip Showed Him Kissing and Groping Woman Dancer (Watch Videos).

The BJP came to power promising clean air -- in just three months, every claim has collapsed, AAP said in a press release.

AAP leaders alleged that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 500 mark--a level categorized as "severe".

Also Read | Adani Airport Holdings Terminates Deal With China’s Lounge Membership Programme DragonPass.

AAP leaders criticised the BJP's four-engine governance model for endangering public health and abandoning all responsibility.

The official handle of the Aam Aadmi Party posted on 'X': "In the month of May itself, Delhi-NCR was covered in a blanket of pollution. In the month of May itself, AQI has crossed 500 in many areas of Delhi-NCR, dust and poisonous air is spread in the air. This has never happened before. There are BJP governments in Delhi and all the surrounding states, but no BJP government is doing any work to reduce pollution."

Sharing a news report on the alarming AQI levels, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to social media platform 'X' and wrote, "Air pollution was never this bad during AAP regime at this time of the year."

AAP Delhi State President and senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also condemned the state of governance under the BJP, stating, "Four-engine BJP government. AQI reached beyond 500. Delhi has never had so much pollution in this season. The four-engine government has ruined Delhi in every area."

Further, he accused the Delhi Government of tampering with data at AQI monitoring stations across the city. Sharing AQI figures from different monitoring stations on X, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The people of Delhi are being deceived. The weather app is showing an AQI of 500, while government AQI monitors are showing completely different data."

Saurabh Bharadwaj shared official AQI figures, stating, "When the weather app is showing an AQI of 500, government monitoring stations are displaying AQI as 244 in Pusa, 287 in Shadipur, 358 in Punjabi Bagh, 273 in North Campus (DU), 293 in Mundka, 198 in Chandni Chowk, 284 in Lodhi Road, 327 in Jahangirpuri, 231 at ITO, 260 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, 247 at Mandir Marg, 278 in Wazirpur, 197 at IGI Airport T-3, 264 in Ashok Vihar, 264 in Dwarka Sector-8, and 203 at NSIT Dwarka."

Pointing out internal inconsistencies in government monitoring, he said, "At Pusa, both IMD and DPCC have monitoring stations, but their AQI readings are different. IMD Pusa is showing an AQI of 244, while DPCC is showing 180. Similarly, at Lodhi Road, both IITM and IMD have monitoring stations, and their AQI data is also different. IITM Lodhi Road is showing 284, while IMD is showing 291."

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia expressed shock over the crisis, stating that all four engines of the BJP government are continuously emitting smoke in Delhi.

"The AQI in Delhi is currently 500 - meaning poison. The sun is not visible, one cannot breathe, eyes burn, throat is sore. No planning, no accountability, no emergency plan. Only speeches and slogans. Delhiites don't want speeches, they want breath. They don't want slogans, they want life. And it is also on record that during Arvind Kejriwal ji's government, AQI in Delhi never reached 500," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh echoed similar concerns and remarked: "Have you ever seen so much pollution in Delhi in this season? Look at the magic of 4 engines. AQI has crossed 500."

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, referred to government data to highlight the BJP's failure to act, "Delhi's AQI has never been so high in May. CPCB's own data shows that from 2022-2024, AQI on May 15 never exceeded 243. Today AQI is at 500. Will BJP take responsibility for the worsening air pollution in Delhi? Where is Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa?"

The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded immediate action, holding the BJP accountable for the total collapse of pollution control mechanisms in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)