New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) BJP leaders on Monday hailed the stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it is a booster dose for the economy and will generate jobs.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a tweet, said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sensitive towards people and always stands with them.

He also said that this stimulus package will strengthen the economy and generate jobs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists as part of a package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

Together with previously announced Rs 93,869 crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package -- mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to Covid-hit sectors -- totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore.

Citing various measures mentioned in the package, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh described it as a "booster dose" for the revival of the economy and said with these announcements Prime Minister Modi is "putting India's growth engine in the next gear".

Party spokesperson Gopal Krishna Aggarwal said it a very timely move focused on those sectors which were left out in the previous packages.

The government has also focussed on the health sector. It will provide enough liquidity to this sector in the face of a possible third wave of COVID-19, he said.

Sitharaman on Monday announced additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore for setting up paediatric beds and facilities in hospitals. She also announced a Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than eight metropolitan cities.

The support measures were announced as states start lifting restrictions after new coronavirus infections showed a decline. The economy seems to be on a recovery path after being hit by a devastating second wave of infections that was dubbed as the world's worst Covid-19 surge.

