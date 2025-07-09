New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, state Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal hit out at the BJP and alleged that they were trying to polarise the language.

Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "The BJP keeps cursing the word secularism every day. Secularism is a necessity for the country and its culture. Secularism is not only used for language but also equality and caste. States also use secularism. Secularism is used for language also. BJP has no concern about secularism so they are trying to create rift in between 22 languages in the country. Unity in Diversity has a direct connection with secularism, and both concepts are related to language and culture. They have already caused polarisation based on caste and religion. Now they are trying to polarise language as well."

He further said that the BJP believes in one country, one leader, one religion, one language and before this, the BJP has created a rift in religion and caste.

Earlier, addressing the issue of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers being detained in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday stated that everyone has the right to protest in the country.

"Everyone has the right to protest. We don't know why the BJP is anti-Maharashtra and anti-Marathi, and why people were arrested last night. There was a peaceful protest. They should have allowed it. Everyone has the right to protest", he said.

Aaditya Thackeray noted that the BJP is trying to spread "hatred" and create conflicts between "Marathi and non-Marathi people," he said.

He further stated that the "BJP's divisive agenda," ahead of the BMC and Bihar elections, would not succeed.

"The BJP is trying to spread hatred in Maharashtra and create conflicts between Marathi and non-Marathi people. Their agenda won't work. Their agenda for the Bihar and BMC elections is to create division. This is the BJP's tactic, and it won't succeed", he said. (ANI)

