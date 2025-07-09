Fact Check: Has the Government Commissioned a Nationwide Study on Sudden Deaths in India? Centre Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, July 09: A recent news report by ThePrint claimed that the Union Ministry of Health’s Department of Health Research (DHR) had commissioned a nationwide, community-level study to assess patterns of sudden deaths in India, especially among individuals under the age of 45. The report stated that the study was being undertaken in collaboration with INCLEN International, a New Delhi-based health research organization, amid concerns of a rise in such deaths post-COVID-19.

ThePrint cited unnamed sources, suggesting that the survey’s design was underway and that the research would help understand sudden, non-violent deaths that occur within 24 hours of symptom onset — the standard definition used by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Fact Check: Is UAE Issuing ‘New INR 23 Lakh Golden Visa’ to Citizens of India and Bangladesh? Is Rayad Group Consultancy Authorised To Process Visa Applications? UAE Issues Detailed Rebuttal, Debunking Fake News.

PIB Debunks Report Claiming Govt Study on Sudden Deaths

In a news report, @ThePrintIndia has claimed that the Centre has commissioned a nationwide study to assess the pattern of sudden deaths in India.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is #Fake. ✅ No such nationwide survey has been commissioned by the Centre or Department of Health… pic.twitter.com/GPsRC1hz1C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2025

However, the government has issued a sharp rebuttal. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check handle called the report “fake.” COVID-19 Jabs Safe as ICMR, AIIMS Studies Find No Link Between Coronavirus Vaccine and Sudden Deaths, Says Centre.

“In a news report, @ThePrintIndia has claimed that the Centre has commissioned a nationwide study to assess the pattern of sudden deaths in India. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such nationwide survey has been commissioned by the Centre or Department of Health Research (@DeptHealthRes),” it said in a post on X.

This official denial contradicts the media report and confirms that no such study is currently being conducted or planned by the central government or DHR. Readers are advised to rely on verified sources before sharing or acting upon such claims.

Fact check

Claim : ThePrint reported that the Union Ministry of Health’s Department of Health Research (DHR), in collaboration with INCLEN International, has commissioned a nationwide, community-level study to assess the pattern of sudden deaths in India, particularly among people under 45, amid post-COVID-19 concerns. Conclusion : The PIB Fact Check has termed the claim as false, stating that no such nationwide study on sudden deaths has been commissioned by the Centre or the Department of Health Research. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).