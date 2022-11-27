Alipurduar, Nov 27 (PTI) West Bengal Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick on Sunday alleged that the BJP was not concerned about the welfare of people in north Bengal and was hatching a conspiracy to divide the state for its political interests.

Bhowmick, who was in Alipurduar, also claimed that Union minister and BJP MP John Barla "took no measure to ensure release of central funds to check river erosion" in north Bengal.

"The BJP has no concern for the welfare of people of this region. The party is hatching a conspiracy to split West Bengal for political reasons. The BJP MP here is yet to take up the pressing issue of embankment erosion with the Centre. He is yet to write a letter to the River Commission," he added.

Union Minister of State (Minority Affairs) John Barla had earlier said that the ruling TMC discriminated against the people of north Bengal with little development initiatives taken up in the region over the years.

He had last year claimed that people of the Hills want a separate union territory carved out of north Bengal.

On Saturday, the TMC had held a public meeting in Darjeeling town, demanding immediate action against Barla and Union Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nisith Pramanik, accused in separate cases in 2019 and 2009 respectively.

Party leader and West Bengal minister Sashi Panja wondered why the Centre was not taking action against the two leaders despite the fact that "warrants have been issued against them".

Pramanik is an accused in a burglary case of 2009 at a jewellery shop in Alipurduar. Barla has been charged with violation of Election Commission guidelines ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Narendra Modi government wastes no time in instituting central agency probe when it comes to charges against BJP's political opponents. Surprisingly, it looks the other way when there are cases against its own ministers and party members.

"The BJP should do soul searching and take action against the tainted politicians in its camp," she added.

Reacting to TMC's assertions, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said the ruling party in Bengal is "framing charges against the two popular leaders", as it seeks to gain support for the upcoming panchayat polls and other elections.

"All TMC leaders are mired in corruption and controversies. Law will take its own course. People are fed up with their misdeeds of the TMC government. To divert attention from its misdeeds, the TMC is now framing charges against our MPs," he said.

