Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Suspension of 15 Opposition MPs, including DMK's Kanimozhi is 'undemocratic', Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday and condemned the 'intolerance' of the BJP regime.

Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK demanded that the government revoke its action against the MPs.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Extends Interim Bail Granted to AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Till January 8.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Suspension of 15 Opposition MPs, including DMK MP Kanimozhi is undemocratic and undermines the spirit of Parliamentary democracy. The intolerant attitude of the BJP-led Union Govt is condemnable. Is crushing MPs' freedom of expression the new norm in our Parliament?"

Also, he asked: "Why are people's representatives punished for seeking answers on a major security breach in our temple of democracy? We demand the immediate revocation of the 15 MPs' suspension. Parliament must be a forum for debate and definitely not for silencing opposition."

Also Read | Security Breach in Parliament: Delhi Police Produce Four Accused Before Court, Seek 15-Day Custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)