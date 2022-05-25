New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): In a new initiative, the BJP Kisan Morcha on Wednesday organised a "tiffin meeting" to strategise about apprising farmers about the welfare schemes laid down for them by the Centre.

The meeting was organised in every district of the country with the national president of the Morcha, Rajkumar Chahar, conducting the meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir Valley After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing.

Under the initiative, the office bearers and workers got packed tiffins from home and reached the venue at the divisional level and ate food together.

They discussed issues like welfare schemes of the government and the upcoming 2024 General elections.

Also Read | Delhi: Prostitution Racket Busted in Rohini; 4, Including 3 Women, Arrested.

The agenda of the meeting was to prepare a blueprint about reaching out to farmers and apprising them about the schemes of the Centre.

"The workers are committed to fulfilling every work assigned to them by party's national president JP Nadda," said National media in-charge of the Morcha, Manoj Yadav. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)