Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal for politicising the exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Responding to a question related to Abhishek Banerjee's recent visit to the houses of victims who allegedly died due to the SIR procedure in West Bengal, the BJP leader noted that if the Trinamool MP wants to conduct an inquiry into the matter, he should form a team of doctors.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Check Details.

"This is just politicisation of the issue. If he really wants to conduct an inquiry, he should form a team of doctors. Their people are only filing complaints to take money. SIR has started in 12 states; no one has died in those states. Are they not scared of the SIR?," Ghosh told ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, asserting that if the current electoral rolls were false, the BJP government at the centre was also a "lie".

Also Read | Gautam Adani Says AI and Clean Energy To Make India World's Most Sustainable Intelligence Hub, Hails Adani-Google Partnership at Vizag.

Addressing a protest rally, Banerjee said that Prime Minister Modi's 2016 decision to announce the demonetisation of currency notes, which she said had not brought back any black money to the country.

"You won for the last 24 years with which voter list? BJP government, if this list is false, then your government is also a lie, your position is also a lie. Karte loot, bolte jhooth. Every year they have to do something or the other. Once he came and did demonetisation. I was the first one to oppose this. Tell us today, did black money come back?" the West Bengal CM said.

Banerjee also led a massive rally carried out by Trinamool Congress leaders against the ongoing SIR exercise by the Election Commission of India in the state, attributing recent deaths to the same.

The second phase of the SIR drive commenced Tuesday across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs). Thousands of TMC supporters participated in the massive rally in protest. They were seen raising slogans, waving TMC flags and supporting Mamata Banerjee as she led the march, holding a copy of the Indian Constitution. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)