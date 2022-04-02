New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday claimed that Punjab Police reached his home to arrest him without informing the local police.

"Punjab Police Car number PB65AK1594 reached my home to arrest me without informing local police. Now they are tracking my friends addresses and going to their homes. No information of FIR, Police station, Sections against me to me till now. CC @DelhiPolice @DCPWestDelhi," Bagga said in a tweet.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

Earlier, he said that he is in Lucknow and Punjab Police reached his home.

"I am in Lucknow, without any information @PunjabPoliceInd reached my home. May I know the reason? CC @DCPWestDelhi," he had said.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

In another tweet, Bagga said that he will oppose Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if he terms 'genocide of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, no matter if one or 100 FIRs are registered against him.

"No matter if one or 100 FIRs are registered against me but if Kejriwal calls the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, then I will protest, if he laughs at the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, then I will protest no matter what consequences I have to face for it," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, earlier this week had attacked the BJP's demand to make 'The Kashmir Files' movie tax-free.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won a majority in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)