New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday heard the arguements on charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 20 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and the outfit. It was banned by the Central Government in 2022.

During arguments, the NIA said that some BJP, RSS and BJP leaders were the target of the PFI. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma heard the arguements advanced by the special public prosecutor for the NIA.

The court has listed the matter for hearing arguements on behalf of the accused person on December 23. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi appeared for the agency.

The court is scheduled to hear arguements on behalf of the accused persons on December 23.

The NIA said that PFI was radicalising the youth against other religions. Some BJP, RSS and BJP leaders were on target that PFI was radicalising

SPP Tyagi also submitted that PFI was working to set up a caliphate on the line of Sharia law. It was also argued that the PFI is the greatest threat to the country's unity and integrity.

Several PFI leaders were arrested by the NIA during a nationwide crackdown in 2022. The Central Government had declared the PFI a prescribed organisation.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money-laundering case against PFI leaders and others. (ANI)

