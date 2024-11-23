Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP-led NDA candidate C Krishnakumar took an initial lead in the Palakkad Assembly bypoll as the counting of votes commenced on Saturday, according to TV channels.

Krishnakumar got 1,016 votes after the first phase of counting, which included postal ballots.

Also Read | Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election Result 2024: Congress-Led UDF Candidate Priyanka Gandhi in Lead in Early Trends, BJP's Navya Haridas Trailing.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Election Commission in this regard.

Among the 10 candidates contesting, the main contenders are Rahul Mamkootathil from the Congress-led UDF, C Krishnakumar from the BJP-led NDA, and P Sarin from the CPI(M)-led LDF.

Also Read | Kerala By-Elections Results 2024: Counting of Votes Begins in Wayanad, Palakkad and Chelakkara; Priyanka Gandhi Leading in Electoral Debut As BJP's Navya Haridas Trailing.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress leader Shafi Parambil, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara in the general election this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)