By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to hold a roadshow to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on 17 January. This incidentally will be the second day of the party's national executive meeting at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital. The second day will begin with this roadshow.

"Preparations have begun for the same including finalising the route. It is expected the PM's roadshow would be for a stretch of a kilometre or so leading up to the venue of the meeting," a BJP source said to ANI.

The roadshow is expected to be a grand one with a lot of fanfare. "Cultural performances and artistes from various states are expected to line up on the streets including party workers to welcome PM Modi," the sources further added.

This is the first big meeting of the party at the back of the grand win in Gujarat. It was in his home state that the Prime Minister last held a mega roadshow for over 50 km stretching for more than 5 hours duration.

During this two-day affair, the party will focus on the organisational issues and agenda to be pursued in the coming months including programmes and schemes that the party wants to take forward. One of the highlights of the meeting will be the discussion of the party on the upcoming assembly elections. Some states may be asked to address the executive on what is happening in their respective states including those going to polls.

Nine states will go into polls in 2023 including Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

The party is likely to move resolutions including political resolutions highlighting the political achievements of the party. Economic resolution talks about what the government has done for the welfare of the people of the country over the past few months.

The biggest highlight of the meeting will be the concluding address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he would be giving guidelines to his party colleagues on how to take the party and the organisation forward and his mantra for electoral success.

The last BJP national executive meeting was held in Hyderabad in July 2022. (ANI)

