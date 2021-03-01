By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to meet in the first week of March to decide the candidates' list for the upcoming assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

According to sources, BJP is likely to announce its first list for the state assembly election in the first week of March after the CEC's meeting. The meeting is likely to take place on March 4.

BJP's CEC consists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others.

The election for the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry were announced last Friday by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal are coming to an end in May and June. In Puducherry, President's rule has been imposed and the assembly is kept under suspended animation after the former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence in the parliament.

Assam has 126 Members in its Legislative Assembly, West Bengal has 294, Tamil Nadu has 234, Kerala has 140 and Puducherry has 33 seats (30 elected and 3 nominated by Centre).

As per the schedule, West Bengal State Assembly elections will be in eight-phases, while Assam will be voting in three phases.Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)