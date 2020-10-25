Nagpur, Oct 24 (PTI) A BJP functionary was arrested on Saturday in Nagpur for allegedly posting objectionable tweets earlier about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and cabinet colleague Aaditya Thackeray, police said.

BJP IT Cell member Sameet Thakkar was told by court to appear before VP Road police station in Mumbai on October 5 in connection with the issue but he allegedly slipped out without submitting his mobile phone or laptop as mandated, an official said.

A local Shiv Sainik had also filed a case against Thakkar in Sitabuldi police station here.

Thakkar was arrested by a joint team of Nagpur and Mumbai police personnel, the official informed.

