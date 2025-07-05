Imphal, Jul 5 (PTI) Manipur BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday commended the Centre for its initiatives to restore peace in the strife-torn state and praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah's approach to resolving the crisis.

As part of the measures taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state, security forces have been conducting search operations to recover illegal arms and ammunition, the BJP legislator said.

Also Read | Pune Techie Rape Case: Police Say Suspect Held for 'Rape' of IT Professional at Home Was Her Friend, She Herself Took Selfie.

He hoped that any hardship faced by the people as a result of the crisis would be acknowledged and that necessary steps would be taken sensibly in the coming days.

"The central government has been taking various steps to resolve the crisis in Manipur, which erupted on May 3, 2023, and has now exceeded two years. Notably, in the past month, a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from various parts of the valley districts, and recently, a significant cache was recovered from the hill districts as well," Yumnam said.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Officially Re-Elected RJD National President for the 13th Time.

These efforts are crucial for maintaining law and order in the state and have instilled a sense of hope and security among the populace, the BJP MLA said.

The Singjamei constituency legislator also said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials are engaging in talks and peace dialogues with leaders and representatives of various stakeholders, including civil society organisations (CSOs).

"These discussions have been instrumental in catalysing efforts to bring about peace and normalcy in the state," he said.

The BJP legislator also hailed Shah for several initiatives which have been "undertaken as a first step toward resolving the crisis".

"His responsible and accountable approach to addressing the crisis, which may take considerable time to resolve, is highly commendable. It is hoped that any hardship faced by the people as a result of the crisis will be acknowledged and that necessary steps will be taken sensibly in the coming days," he said.

Yumnam also expressed appreciation for the efforts by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, members of the governor-in-council, security forces, and concerned officials.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)