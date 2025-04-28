Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) BJP MLA from Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar has lodged a complaint against Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore for posting alleged objectionable content on social media after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The complaint was lodged at the Loni police station in Ghaziabad, police said.

In the complaint, Gurjar has demanded that Rathore be booked under the NSA. He also alleged that Rathore is an ISI agent and she has connection with terrorist group TRF (The Resistant Front). The singer, through her tweets and videos, is trying to create sympathy in favour of Pakistan, he further alleged.

DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told PTI that police received a complaint from BJP MLA Gurjar on Sunday and the matter is being probed.

Police in Lucknow had booked the folk singer under a case of sedition over alleged objectionable posts on social media, officials said Sunday.

According to the complaint filed by Abhay Pratap Singh, he alleged that Rathore's posts on X made repeated efforts to provoke one community against another and could adversely affect the national integrity.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 196(1)(b) (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity).

