Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, who is accused in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor was on Saturday questioned for over three hours in connection with the case, police said.

Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu (40) was hacked to death at Bharathi Nagar in the city on Tuesday night, they said.

Five people have already been arrested in the case --- Jagadish, Kiran, Vimal, Anil and Fredrick, police said.

"The BJP MLA joined the investigation in connection with the murder case. He was questioned for over three hours. A detailed inquiry is underway based on which further action will be taken," a senior police officer said.

Speaking to reporters later, Basavaraj said, "I was called for an inquiry. I have cooperated. Police have told me that I will be called again. I will come again when I'm called and cooperate with the inquiry."

About the inquiry, he said, "I cannot say those things....I have told the investigating officer that I have no role. They have told me that I have to come once again on July 23 (Wednesday). I will come...."

Responding to a question, he said, "I don't know any Jagdish...."

Basavaraj joined the investigation following a direction issued by the Karnataka High Court on Friday asking the MLA to appear for questioning on July 19. He was also served a notice by the police in this regard.

The MLA, who has been named as the fifth accused in the First Information Report (FIR), has approached the court to quash the FIR, alleging that it was filed without merit.

Vijayalakshmi, the mother of the deceased, claimed she did not name Basavaraj in her initial complaint. She alleged that the police added his name independently, raising questions about the FIR's validity.

The prosecution, represented by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) B A Belliyappa, had argued that Basavaraj may have influenced the complainant within 24 hours of the murder, potentially to leverage the court's orders for protection.

The HC has provided temporary relief to Basavaraj, restraining the police from arresting him until July 21.

