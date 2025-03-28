Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): BJP MLA and West Bengal Legislative Assembly leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Governor CV Anan Bose and urged him to direct the state government to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Mothabari, Malda District, on an urgent basis.

In his letter to CV Ananda Bose, Suvendu Adhikari stated that a large group of miscreants belonged to a particular community had targeted 'Hindus' in the Mothabari area of Malda. Adhikari attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and alleged that there was 'lawlessness' in the state.

He added that there is an urgent need to deploy the CAPF force in the area to protect the "Hindus" in the Mothabari area from such miscreants.

"This is to inform Your Excellency that a shocking incident has taken place on 27th March 2025 at Mothabari, Malda where a large group of miscreants belonging to a particular Community has targeted and launched a vicious attack on the Sanatani Hindus of the aforesaid area", Suvendu Adhikari's letter read.

"Such despicable acts reflects a complete state of lawlessness in West Bengal and there is urgent need of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to protect the Santani Hindus from such attack at the hands of the aforesaid miscreants. Therefore, I request your good office to kindly take immediate measures to deploy paramilitary forces for the purposes of protecting the Santani Hindus at Mothabari, Malda", it added.

Earlier, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh has alleged that around 50-60 people attacked his house in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Speaking to ANI, Singh accused the police of not taking any action on the incident, claiming that the incident occurred in front of them. Singh also alleged that two bombs were thrown at his house.

However, security forces were later deployed at his house following the alleged attack.

"I don't understand what's happening. On 4 October also, Namit Singh, Saddam and his team attacked here. They threw bombs, and I got injured. Today, around 10:20 pm, we heard a gunfire... By the time we went outside to inspect, 50-60 people were already at the location, including the Police. When we got back, we saw that two bombs had been thrown at my house. One burst, and the other is still live ammunition. Namit Singh, Saddam Ansari, and Prem, along with 50-60 other people, are involved in this... Namit Singh is just a scapegoat... There's no Police action (on these attacks). This incident happened in front of them..." the BJP leader told ANI. (ANI)

