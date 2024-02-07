Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6 (ANI): Alleging corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Tuesday protested against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government in front of the State Legislative Assembly in Kolkata.

West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, while speaking to ANI, criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for alleged corruption and misuse of central funds. She also criticized the speaker of the assembly for being biased in favour of the TMC.

"This money is not yours, Mamata Banerjee. This is the money of the central government that you and your government have stolen. This is why we are protesting. The speaker is always biased, always speaking in favour of the TMC. If we are making allegations, why should there be no discussion? This is the place for the opposition in the assembly; why won't they let us criticize? This cannot go on like this. That's why we are protesting," Paul told ANI.

Speaking on the ED raids in West Bengal, the BJP leader said that ED raids are just the beginning and if anyone steals or loots public money, they have to go to jail.

"You can be the chief minister, you can be a big leader, you can be a minister, and you can be the general secretary of a party, but still you have to go to jail. If you steal public money or loot, you have to go to jail. The ED raids are just the beginning," Agnimitra Paul added.

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged the TMC-led West Bengal government of committing a scam worth Rs 2 lakh crore, which the CAG had uncovered.

"I met with FM Nirmala to complain against the state government of West Bengal... A recent CAG report shows a scam worth Rs 2 lakh crore. I requested that she look into it... West Bengal, along with Kerala, are the only states where GST audits haven't been done since it was implemented in 2017... I put forth my demand that the audit be completed first and then release the GST... She assured me that action would be taken..." Leader of Opposition West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said. (ANI)

