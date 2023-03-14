Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Rajasthan Assembly and party workers protested in the city Tuesday over Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Rana's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be "finished off".

During a protest meeting in Jaipur on Monday over the Adani-Hindenburg row, Randhawa had said, "If Adani-Ambani have to be removed, Modi should be finished off first. Then defeat the BJP.”

Speaking in Hindi, he had used the word “khatm”, which translates loosely as “end” or “eliminate”.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs raised the issue during the debate in the House on the demand for grants for the agriculture department.

As soon as the BJP state president Satish Poonia's speech ended, other MLAs rose from their seats, claiming that the Congress leader had given a call to physically eliminate the PM.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar said people are “terrorised” while the state government remains silent on the issue. He alleged there is a conspiracy to kill Modi.

Dilawar was backed by other BJP MLAs. Amid the uproar, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore announced a walkout over Randhawa's remark.

“The kind of comment Congress in-charge Randhawa made for the PM is condemnable,” he said.

Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla defended the Congress leader. “Randhawa spoke of defeating Modi and saving the country. He did not talk about eliminating Modiji… I was present there.”

BJP workers also held a protest Tuesday near the Congress office, demanding an apology from Randhawa.

The Congress had organised demonstrations in different states on Monday, over the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Earlier this year, US-based Hindenburg Research had accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation, a charge trashed by the conglomerate.

