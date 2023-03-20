Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Baburao Chinchansur on Monday tendered his resignation from the State Legislative Council.

It is believed that this resignation came in the wake of the denial of a ticket to the aspirant leader from the Gurmitkal constituency by the BJP.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Relish Golgappa, Idlis, Lassi and Aam Panna at Buddha Jayanti Park (Watch Video).

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti accepted the resignation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)