New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): On the occasion of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding India's highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' for the farmer leader.

"I request you on the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh to Consider conferring 'Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Sahab. Also, name the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Varanasi after Chaudhary Charan Singh and the third request is to consider renaming Krishi Bhawan as Chaudhary Charan Singh Krishi Bhawan," reads the letter.

"In the last 7 years, you have done many works for the welfare of farmers with full devotion and dedication and the whole country accepts it," it added.

Harnath Singh appreciated the role of Chaudhary Charan Singh for the betterment of farmers. His birthday is also celebrated as National Farmers' Day.

"Today is the birthday of the great leader of farmer politics. Whether in the government or outside the government, Chaudhary Sahab has always fought an unforgettable struggle for the interests of the farmers and this struggle was with complete sincerity and It was not meant to fulfil any political intentions," he added.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also demanded that 'Bharat Ratna' should be conferred to Chaudhary Charan Singh. (ANI)

