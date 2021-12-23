Haryana, December 23: In yet another incident of online fraud, a Gurugram resident was allegedly duped of his car and Rs 21,500 by fraudsters on the pretext of transporting his car to Madurai.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the complainant K Jeykumar (38), a resident of Gurugram, searched for a logistic company online to transport his car to Madurai in Tamil Nadu. In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he paid a total amount of Rs 21,500 in two transactions to the company. Following the completion of payments, the company sent a man to pick up the car. However, the car was not delivered to the Madurai address. Later, a man who identified himself as Lalit Sharma called him and demanded more money. The incident took place on November 11. Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 55-Year-Old Man Duped Of Rs 2.83 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters While Purchasing Mobile Phone in Raigad; Case Registered.

Reportedly, when police contacted the suspects, they assured the cops that the car and money will be returned, but instead, they switched off their mobile phones. Police have registered a case under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the suspects on Tuesday. The probe is underway into the matter.

