Kolakata (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP MP from Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal, citing a deteriorating security situation and alleging targeted violence against the Hindu community.

In a letter sent this week, Mahato requested that Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas be declared 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA.

"For the last many days, a 'Jammu & Kashmir type' situation - when Hindus were forced to migrate in the 1990s - has been created, especially in these four districts of Bengal," Mahato said while speaking to ANI.

He added, "I have requested the Union Home Minister to implement AFSPA and hand over control to the central forces. Otherwise, what happened in Syria or is happening in Bangladesh, what happened in Jammu & Kashmir - a similar situation is unfolding here now."

Mahato thanked Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and the Calcutta High Court for the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, but insisted it was not enough. "This area must be declared a 'disturbed area'," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP Spokesperson CR Kesavan lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of turning the state into "another Jallianwala Bagh" through "brutal communal politics of appeasement."

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "While people are being massacred and killed in Murshidabad, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is sipping tea and posting on social media. This reflects the intolerant mindset of the TMC."

He further criticised Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the new Waqf law, calling it a betrayal of Dr BR Ambedkar's principles.

"We see the Hindu community fleeing, being targeted, hounded, and hunted, while Mamata Banerjee remains a mute spectator. The Calcutta High Court had to intervene and deploy central forces to restore peace. This reminds us of the RG Kar Hospital case... Mamata Banerjee's misrule will be punished in the coming elections," he said.

Violence erupted recently in Murshidabad and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, with demonstrators clashing with police, pelting stones, and torching police vehicles.

According to West Bengal Police, three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad following the violent clashes linked to protests against the new Waqf law.

Following a Calcutta High Court order, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. (ANI)

