New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's National Media Incharge and Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Uttarakhand Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Discussions on various contemporary topics were held between both.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand CM virtually chaired the review meeting of CM Helpline-1905 from Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital and said that people's problems can be solved while they are sitting at home.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said that district officials and officials of every department should constantly communicate with people.

"People should not face any problems. Their problems can be solved while they are sitting at home. For this, a review meeting has been held today and district officials and officials of every department should constantly communicate with people, organize public meetings, solve their problems and simplify things," CM Dhami said.

He further said that he has communicated with some people who have registered their complaints on the CM portal.

"I have given instructions to solve them quickly. We will do such a review every month so that people's work is done quickly in the state and people do not have to face any problems anywhere," he added.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said that in a meeting of CM Helpline 1905 from New Delhi, he directed the officers to expedite the resolution of pending problems.

During this, he talked to various complainants and inquired about the action taken on the complaints lodged by them in the Chief Minister's Helpline.

"District Magistrates were directed to issue show cause notices to officers who are negligent in resolving complaints, seek clarification and take strict action against them. It should be ensured that public meetings and tehsil days are organised regularly and complaints registered on these days should be resolved promptly,' he posted on X in Hindi

The Uttarakhand CM also instructed officials to organize various multipurpose camps in the districts upon the completion of 3 years of the state government.

"Also, on the occasion of the completion of 3 years of the state government, instructions were given to organize various multipurpose camps in the districts so that the general public can get maximum benefit. Our effort is that every problem of the public should be solved quickly and there should not be any kind of inconvenience in their lives," CM Dhami said.In the 2022 Assembly elections, BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

