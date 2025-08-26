New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders launching a series of constituency-level conferences across the state.

According to party sources, the campaign, which began on August 23, is being carried out in two phases. In the first phase, conferences are being held in constituencies where the NDA secured victories in the 2020 assembly elections. The second phase will target constituencies where NDA candidates lost by a narrow margin.

BJP sources said that from August 23 to 25, conferences were conducted in 41 constituencies, while the next round is scheduled between August 28 and 30. The exercise will continue until September 14, covering all 243 assembly seats.

Senior BJP leaders and national spokespersons are also scheduled to address press conferences in 38 districts to highlight the achievements of both the central and state governments, and to showcase the transformation in Bihar under the NDA's governance.

The BJP aims to educate people about industrialisation and welfare schemes benefiting the people of Bihar. They're also countering the opposition's false claims on various issues. NDA leaders have already strategised and formed a plan, which includes setting up 14 teams to coordinate these conferences.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) contested as allies. The BJP won 74 seats while JD(U) secured 43, together enabling the NDA to form the government.

The party source added that after the completion of the first phase, the second phase will cover 52 constituencies where NDA candidates narrowly lost in 2020.

Meanwhile, in the previous assembly elections, the LJP (Paswan) was not part of the NDA alliance. At that time, LJP (Paswan) fielded candidates in 134 seats but could only win one. This time, they are part of the NDA.

The BJP leader said that the conferences will highlight the work done by the Bihar government and explain how the NDA government has restored law and order in Bihar.

Notably, Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

