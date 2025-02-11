New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda was accompanied by several other leaders of the party.

Taking to X, Nadda said that his thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all.

"On the death anniversary of the ideological founder of the Bharatiya Janata Party, our ideal and revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ji, today, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his statue at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi. His great thoughts, teachings and ideal life are always a source of inspiration for all of us," he posted on X.

Paying his heartfelt tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP national president said that he had set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts and considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to the great symbol of national service and dedication, the pioneer of Integral Humanism, revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji on his death anniversary. Revered Deendayal ji set high ideals in Indian politics with his thoughts. He considered the prosperity of the last person in the society as the standard of the nation's prosperity. His great resolutions of service, good governance and upliftment of the poor serve as a guiding light for millions of workers," Nadda said in another post on X.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a serious philosopher and a profound thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who established the highest standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Since the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has been its ideological guide and source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy is a comprehensive alternative philosophy of life that paves the way for political functioning and governance skills in accordance with the needs of mankind and in accordance with our natural habitat. (ANI)

