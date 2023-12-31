Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): On the last day of the year, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, J.P. Nadda, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the welfare activities on Sunday.

In the Barabirwa area of Lucknow, Yogi and Nadda visited an ashram for leprosy patients to inquire about their well-being.

Additionally, BJP President JP Nadda and CM Yogi offered prayers at the temple and distributed blankets to leprosy patients and other needy individuals.

They also interacted with local children, inquiring about their studies, and distributed chocolates and toys to them.

During the conversation, CM Yogi also gathered information about whether leprosy patients are benefiting from government schemes. Leprosy patients also sang devotional songs on this occasion, praising the glory of Lord Shri Ram.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, Finance Minister of the State Suresh Khanna, Legislative Council members Mohsin Raja, Mahendra Singh, and others were present at the event.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi and JP Nadda attended a women's marathon race at Lucknow's Dubagga Square.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of physical fitness, which, he said, will extend to a healthy mind and help in the building of a developed India.

"The more we are fit physically, the more mentally stable we will be. In ancient times, our sages gave importance to a healthy body, which would lead to a healthy mind. This will in turn help in creating a developed nation," the chief minister said in his address at the public event.

Highlighting India's achievements in the field of sports this year, CM Yogi said, "In the Olympics, India won its highest tally of medals in the event. In the Asian Games earlier this year, our athletes brought home more than 100 medals. In the Para Olympics Asian Games, we shone, winning more than 100 medals for the first time. This shows that we are making rapid progress towards shaping an aspirational and new India."

Speaking at the event, BJP national president JP Nadda said that it is a historic time for youths as India has entered into the 'Amrit Kal.'

"This is a historic time for the youth. This is because we have emerged into the Amrit Kal. In the last 75 years and even before, we have paid homage to those individuals who have contributed to making the country proud," Nadda said. (ANI)

