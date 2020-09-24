Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda will address Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 104th birth anniversary celebrations in Jaipur on Friday through video conference.

Upadhyay was an RSS ideologue and leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which was a forerunner to the BJP.

The ceremony will be held at the national memorial site at Dhankya railway station. The ceremony, which will start at 5 pm, will be broadcast live on various social media platforms.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Samiti Chairman Prof. Mohanlal Chhipa said on Thursday that the special guest of the function will be BJP's national co-organisation secretary V Satish and it will be chaired by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Hanuman Singh.

Along with Nadda, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will also be present for the ceremony, he added.

