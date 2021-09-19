Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Saturday held a protest in Jaipur against the Congress-led state government over several issues including the law and order situation, unemployment and farm loan waiver.

Several party workers thronged the streets carrying the flag of the party. Heavy security was also deployed in view of the protest.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Centre Plans To Procure 20 Crore Covishield, One Crore Zydus DNA Doses By End of September 2021.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ramcharan Bohra said, "In Rajasthan, we do not feel that there is a government. The number of robberies and atrocities against women is increasing. The amount of the electricity bills are also increasing rapidly. Farmers' loans were promised to be waived off but that did not happen. Unemployed youth was also not catered to. Congress leaders in the state are not paying heed to the concerns of the public." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)