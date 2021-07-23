Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) The BJP on Friday said the Central government has ended dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir and the party will gain more seats in the assembly elections.

Addressing a party meeting in Srinagar, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh alleged that the regional parties exploited the people over the past 70 years.

He urged BJP workers to work for progress and development in the region.

“The central government has ended dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, people are aware of their rights and they will say no to dynastic politics in the upcoming elections,” Santosh said.

He said the party workers have worked hard on the ground and it will help them in the upcoming assembly elections.

“They even sacrificed their lives for the noble cause and their sacrifices will not go in vain,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the regional parties kept the rights of the people away and exploited them by showing them green gardens.

"Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', the region has been witnessing unprecedented development in every sector. Now, Jammu and Kashmir is moving to model region," he said.

Santosh said by changing names, people cannot be deceived anymore in the region.

“The Gupkar declaration is nothing, it is only a tool to gain power and exploit the common masses," he said, referring to the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration -- an amalgam of mainstream political parties seeking the restoration of J-K's special status, which was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

The senior BJP leader asked the party workers to work and coordinate on the ground and make people aware of the central-sponsored schemes.

