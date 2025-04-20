New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): In the aftermath of the deadly building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad that claimed multiple lives, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the BJP for allegedly shielding guilty MCD officers through the Commissioner. Despite an urgent directive issued on Saturday itself to initiate action, the Commissioner did not act.

The AAP has now announced it will escalate the matter in writing and vowed that "no culprit will be spared". Simultaneously, AAP has demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for the injured from the BJP-ruled Delhi government.

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi and AAP leader Adil Khan addressed a press conference on Sunday, expressing deep anguish over the tragic collapse of a four-storey building in Mustafabad's Dayalpur area on Saturday. "The incident is heartbreaking. Several lives have been lost. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray that God gives them strength in this difficult time," said Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi.

The Delhi Mayor added, "On Saturday, I visited the incident site myself and reviewed the rescue operations. I had directed the rescue teams and officials to complete relief operations on a war footing and immediately rush those trapped under the debris to hospitals. I also spoke to the MCD Commissioner and orally instructed that strictest action be taken against any officer found guilty of negligence. As per preliminary reports, around 22 people were trapped under the rubble and 11-12 lost their lives. I had clearly instructed the Commissioner to immediately suspend the guilty officers."

The Mayor, however, condemned the inaction of the MCD administration. "It is extremely unfortunate that no action has been taken so far. The entire system is riddled with corruption. Therefore, we are formally writing to the Commissioner demanding immediate suspension of the officials responsible for this criminal negligence."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Adil Khan said, "The building collapse in Mustafabad's Dayalpur led to 22 people being trapped. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the NDRF and local residents, victims were pulled out from the debris. Unfortunately, 11 people died and 11 others were injured -- 5 to 6 of whom are still critically injured. We express deep sorrow over this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the victims' families."

Sharing details of his presence at the site, Adil Khan added, "I was present at the spot the entire time with AAP workers. Mayor Mahesh Kumar arrived and instructed the MCD Commissioner to act strictly against the guilty. Even Delhi government Cabinet Ministers reached the site. But it is extremely shameful that the BJP-ruled Delhi government has not yet announced any compensation for the victims. This shows their utter insensitivity."

He further said, "The BJP government claims to present a Rs 1 lakh crore budget, yet it doesn't have the funds to compensate poor families affected by this disaster. This exposes their anti-poor mindset. I demand that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta immediately announce compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for each of the injured." (ANI)

