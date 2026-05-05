India News | BJP Should Provide Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Govt Job to 1 Family Member: AAP's Sanjeev Jha on Jaffarpur Kalan Murder

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha on Tuesday wrote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin over the Jaffarpur Kalan murder, demanding strict action against the police constable accused of shooting a young man for identifying as a Bihar resident.

He also called for Rs 1 crore compensation and a government job for a family member.

Also Read | Election Commission Rubbishes Outgoing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Claims of Counting Misappropriation in Bhabanipur.

The AAP MLA Jha stated that the constable opened fire on two men after they said they were from Bihar, killing one and seriously injuring the other. This is no longer just a murder, he said, but an issue of dignity, safety, and rights of Purvanchalis. He warned that inaction could fuel social unrest.

He urged Nitin Nabin, himself from Bihar, to take concrete steps to protect the community's rights and security.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Killed, Others Missing After Vehicle Plunges Into Nallah in Mughal Road (See Pics).

In his letter, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "The recent incident in Delhi is deeply condemnable, inhuman, and alarming, and has created an atmosphere of anger, insecurity, and fear among the Purvanchal community. According to available information, a Delhi Police constable asked two individuals about their state identity and opened fire after they said they were from Bihar. One person died on the spot, while the other is seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital."

Sanjeev Jha said, "It must be clearly stated that this is not merely an ordinary death, but a form of martyrdom, where a citizen lost his life simply for disclosing his state identity.". He said the incident shakes the conscience of humanity and raises serious concerns about democratic values, and added, "It is not only a grave violation of human rights, but also a direct attack on constitutional principles of equality, dignity, and equal protection before the law."

He continued, "Any such act based on regional identity is not only condemnable, but unacceptable and punishable." He added that lakhs of people from Bihar and the Purvanchal region live in Delhi, contributing significantly to the city's development through their hard work and honesty.

"A large portion of their earnings is also sent back to Bihar, strengthening its economy. In such a context, an incident like this raises serious questions about their safety, dignity, and social existence. This is not limited to one tragic killing, but has become a serious issue concerning the dignity, safety, and constitutional rights of crores of Purvanchalis," he added.

The Burari MLA further noted, "If strict, transparent, and exemplary action is not ensured, it could fuel social unrest and prove harmful to national unity, social harmony, and India's federal structure." Sanjeev Jha told Nitin Nabin that, being from Bihar himself, he would understand the pain, dignity, and sentiments of people from the region.

He said he was writing the letter also because Nitin Nabin heads the BJP, the country's largest national party, which is in power at the Centre and in several states, making his intervention both important and potentially effective. As a representative of Burari and someone from a Purvanchal background, Sanjeev Jha said the incident is deeply personal and sensitive for him.

The senior AAP leader further said he expects immediate cognisance and effective intervention in the matter, and stated that strict, impartial, and time-bound action must be ensured against the police personnel so that justice is delivered and such incidents are not repeated. He also requested that the family of the deceased be provided at least Rs 1 crore in financial assistance by the Delhi government and that one eligible member be given a government job to provide economic and social support after this irreparable loss.

Sanjeev Jha further said, "Since the BJP is also in power in Delhi, it is expected that Nitin Nabin will intervene to ensure that compensation and employment are provided without delay." He also called for concrete and coordinated steps to protect the safety, dignity, and rights of people from Bihar and the Purvanchal region living in Delhi and other states, so they can live without fear and with dignity.

Sanjeev Jha concluded that a prompt, sensitive, and decisive intervention would not only deliver justice to the affected family but also strengthen a sense of trust, safety, and dignity among the wider Purvanchal community. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)