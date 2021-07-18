Raipur, Jul 18 (PTI) The BJP will fight the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls on development and other issues like the chief ministerial face would be decided later, the party's national general secretary and state in charge D Purandeswari said on Sunday.

She was here to attend the party's meetings over two days of state office-bearers, core group and cell presidents.

"We will go to the people in the 2023 Assembly polls on the issue of development. Who will be (CM) face etc will be decided as per the process we have within the party forum," she said.

Incidentally, the BJP, which was in power in the state between 2003 to 2018, fought polls here with Raman Singh as its CM face.

Queried on Congress protests over the rise in fuel prices, she said the state government must provide relief to people by cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel.

She further alleged that farmers in the state were not getting fertilizers and quality seeds under the Bhupesh Singh Baghel regime, and also claimed people were unhappy with religious conversion activities underway in the state's tribal areas.

She said such conversion activities were an attack on tribal culture and way of living and exuded confidence that farmers and tribals will vote the BJP back to power here.

The party's national joint general secretary (organization) Shivprakash and state co-incharge Nitin Nabin were present in the series of meetings held since Saturday at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party's state office, here.

