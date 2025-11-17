Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): After the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumph in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Monday announced that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to choose its Legislature Party leader on November 18.

He emphasised that the work of forming the government will be completed by November 21.

"Tomorrow morning at 10 AM, there will be a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party at the BJP's Atal Sabhaghar, and in the meeting of the Legislature Party, the BJP will choose its leader. Our observers from the Centre will also come, and then there will be an NDA meeting, and then the work of government formation will be completed. By the 21st, the work of government formation will be completed," Dilip Jaiswal stated.

Earlier on Monday, BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal also affirmed that the process of goverment formation has started.

Speaking to reporters, Sigriwal said, "The process for the government formation has begun, and the government will soon take form. People have given us a massive mandate, and we have to stand up to their expectations. People have voted on the development plank and trust. People have rejected the SIR issue.

On Sunday, Union Minister and HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi met Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi, while ruling out any talks on Cabinet berths, asserting that Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post.

Before the meeting, Manjhi had told ANI, "We will not discuss any ministerial position. I need to discuss certain issues with him. One thing is clear: Nitish Kumar will be the face for the Chief Minister's post."

On Cabinet representation, Manjhi added, "We have never pressured ourselves or our party to seek a Cabinet post or department. We have remained patient with whatever responsibilities were given to us. Today, our legislative party meeting convened, and we made it clear that there is no need to request a ministerial position; we will be content with whatever is offered. In our 46 years in politics, we have never demanded any position."

Manjhi also spoke about the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar government, saying, "The ceremony will be held at Gandhi Maidan. Preparations are underway, but the date will be finalised once Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms it. On Monday, the Chief Minister will hold the final cabinet meeting, give his vote of thanks, and submit his resignation to the Governor."

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 were held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. The counting of the votes was done on November 14, resulting in the NDA's victory in Bihar.

The ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

Mahagathbandhan got just 35 seats with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) winning 25 seats, Congress 6, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat.

While All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. (ANI)

