Silchar (Assam), Apr 20 (PTI) Congress leader Mahima Singh on Saturday accused the BJP of "attacking and trying to destroy" the Constitution which was adopted after Independence during the rule of the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference here, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator for Assam alleged that unemployment was at an all-time high but the grand old party would do everything possible to solve this problem if it comes to power at the Centre.

"While the Constitution was adopted during the Congress rule, the BJP is attacking it and trying to destroy it. Demonetisation, wrongful GST, unconstitutional electoral bonds are all results of BJP's 'Mann ki Baat'," she added.

On the other hand, the "futuristic vision" of the Congress resulted in the implementation of the Right to Education, Right to Information and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Singh claimed.

"The pain and plight of every common Indian will be reflected in their votes this time," she asserted.

Singh said that for the first time in 140 years, Census has not been conducted in 13 years, while unemployment is at its highest in 45 years.

"During the UPA tenure, 75 lakh people got jobs every year from 2004-2012, while the number was 29 lakh per year from 2013-2019. It dipped further after 2019," she added.

On inflation, the Congress spokesperson claimed that LPG cylinders have become costlier by 120 per cent, milk by 71 per cent, flour and mustard oil by 59 per cent, diesel by 64 per cent and petrol by 37 per cent as compared to 2019.

"Crimes against Dalits have increased by 48 per cent, the number of migrants from India has more than doubled, and 23 crore Indians have been pushed into poverty under BJP rule," she claimed.

India ranks 111 out of 125 in the World Hunger Index, while 86 women are raped every day in India, she claimed.

Singh claimed that the Congress manifesto 'Nyay Patra' guarantees fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

