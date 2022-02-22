Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh was trying to divert people's minds away from real issues by speaking about "religion, Pakistan and terrorism".

"What benefit has BJP government given in last five years? They talk about religion, Pakistan and terrorism, but will not talk about the terror of unemployment and inflation. People do not have money for food and they divert our mind towards religion and Pakistan," Priyanka Gandhi said at a public meeting.

Earlier speaking at an election rally in Lucknow, the Congress leader said that people should be empowered through jobs.

"We do not raise our children to wait for a sack of ration from government all their life. Some money and free ration will not make people Aatmanirbhar., I ask them "bharti kab nikaloge (when will vacancies come out)?."

Three of the seven-phased assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh have been held so far. The remaining phases will go to the polls on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

