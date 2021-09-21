Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI): The BJP in Kerala on Tuesday urged the Left government to bring in a legislation to check religious conversions in the name of marriages, "with an aim to recruit them for terrorist activities."

Senior leader and party state general secretary George Kurian said the BJP is not against love marriages, but opposing the love relationship for the sake of conversion.

Girls from the state had been recruited to Afghanistan and Syria for terrorism through conversion after pretending love, he alleged, adding that such conversions were not to Islam but to destruction.

"Love jihad can be rooted out only through a strong legislation. So, the state government should bring in a law to check religious conversions in the name of marriages after targeting them to recruit for terrorist activities," Kurian told a press meet here.

Those who say that the term 'love jihad' was not defined should not forget the fact that even 'religion' was not explained in the Constitution, the leader claimed.

A legislation similar to what states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh had brought in should be enacted in Kerala to curb the alleged practice of love jihad and only then would the distance between religious communities be bridged.

Otherwise, all discussions in this regard would be superficial, the BJP leader added.

While all other states were taking stringent stand against the drug mafia, the state government was not making any effective intervention to check the menace, he said, adding that terrorists were using money amassed through drug trading for anti-national activities.

